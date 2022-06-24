Vehicle fire causes heavy traffic on A14

The A14 has been closed due to a vehicle fire near Milton. - Credit: Google Maps

Heavy traffic is present on the A14 due to a vehicle fire near Milton.

The incident occurred on the highway's Westbound carriageway, at approximately 10:30am this morning (Friday, June 24).

Hertfordshire Police attended the scene, and closed the road whilst the fire was extinguished.

No injuries have been reported following the blaze.

Delays for approximately eight miles are currently present on the Westbound carriageway of the A14.

Motorists have been advised to allow extra time for their journeys.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "We were called at about 10.30am today (24 June) with reports of a vehicle on fire on the westbound carriageway of the A14 near Milton.

“The road has been closed while the fire is extinguished.

“No injuries have been reported.”

An spokesperson from National Highways added: "A14 westbound between J36 (near Newmarket) and J35 (Stow cum Quy).

"One (of two) lanes closed due to a vehicle fire.

"There is just under eight miles of slow moving traffic on approach to the lane closure.

"Please allow an extra 45 minutes on to your current journey time."