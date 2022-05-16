A Fiat Panda crashed into a parked tanker on the A14 at Fen Ditton on Sunday (May 15). - Credit: David Dixon

A man remains in hospital with “serious, life-changing injuries” after a crash involving a Fiat Panda and a tanker truck on the A14 in Cambridgeshire.

According to police, the Fiat crashed into a parked tanker on the A14 at Fen Ditton near Cambridge at around 5am on Sunday (May 15).

The driver of the car, believed to be a man in his 40s, suffered serious, life-changing injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for treatment where he remains.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “The driver of the tanker was uninjured and remained at the scene.

“We are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the vehicles or have dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the collision.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact police either online or via 101 quoting incident 105 of May 15.”

