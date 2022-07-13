Lorry and bus crash on A14

The incident occurred on the A14, near the junction with the A10. - Credit: Google Maps

A lorry and a bus have been involved in a crash on the A14.

The incident occurred at around 8.55am this morning (Wednesday, July 13).

A HGV (Heavy Goods Vehicle) and a bus collided near the roundabout at the junction between the A14 and the A10, near Milton.

Officers from Cambridgeshire Police attended the scene.

No injuries were reported following the crash, and no arrests were made.

Queues for over a mile resulted from the incident, on the A10's southbound carriageway.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area if at all possible, and allow extra time for their journeys.

The road is now clear.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called at about 8.55am today (July 13) with reports of a collision between a bus and a HGV on the A14 at Milton.

"Officers attended, no injuries reported and no arrests made.

"The road is now clear."

An earlier statement from Cambridgeshire County Council's Traffic Management Centre read: "A10/A14 Milton roundabout on all approaches; delays due to a reported road traffic collision.

"Queues of over a mile building on the A10 southbound.

"Please avoid if possible and allow extra time for your journey."