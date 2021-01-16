News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Car hits A14 barrier near Newmarket

John Elworthy

Published: 11:50 AM January 16, 2021   
Scene outside of Newmarket on the A14 after this car collided with a barrier. No one was injured. 

Scene outside of Newmarket on the A14 after this car collided with a barrier. No one was injured.

A motorist escaped injury today after a collision on the A14 outside of Newmarket.  

“Fortunately there no injuries to occupants,” said a tweet from the Roads Policing Unit. 

The crash happened on the east bound carriageway.  

Scene of A14 collision outside of Newmarket today

Scene of A14 collision outside of Newmarket today

One driver tweeted: "I came past this heading westbound and literally just before this the whole of lane one was flooded. 

“In all likelihood that is what forced the car into the barrier.” 

