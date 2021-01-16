Published: 11:50 AM January 16, 2021

Scene outside of Newmarket on the A14 after this car collided with a barrier. No one was injured. - Credit: Road policing unit

A motorist escaped injury today after a collision on the A14 outside of Newmarket.

“Fortunately there no injuries to occupants,” said a tweet from the Roads Policing Unit.

The crash happened on the east bound carriageway.

Scene of A14 collision outside of Newmarket today - Credit: road policing unit

One driver tweeted: "I came past this heading westbound and literally just before this the whole of lane one was flooded.

“In all likelihood that is what forced the car into the barrier.”