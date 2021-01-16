Car hits A14 barrier near Newmarket
Published: 11:50 AM January 16, 2021
- Credit: Road policing unit
A motorist escaped injury today after a collision on the A14 outside of Newmarket.
“Fortunately there no injuries to occupants,” said a tweet from the Roads Policing Unit.
The crash happened on the east bound carriageway.
One driver tweeted: "I came past this heading westbound and literally just before this the whole of lane one was flooded.
“In all likelihood that is what forced the car into the barrier.”
