A police incident has closed the A14 eastbound at Cambridge, with queues in both directions - Credit: Google Earth

An "incident" has closed the A14 eastbound near Cambridge.

The road is shut within junction 32 (B1049, Impington and King's Hedges), with heavy traffic on the approach to the junction.

According to Traffic England, eastbound traffic is queuing from the Girton Interchange (M11), with westbound tailbacks to junction 35 (A1303, Newmarket Road).

The #A14 is now open westbound within J32. The eastbound carriageway remains closed within the junction whilst the Police incident is ongoing.



There are delays of approximately 20 minutes both ways. Please allow extra journey time if travelling in the area this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/hxEAvK89CS — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) April 13, 2022

