A14 closed at Cambridge due to 'police incident'

Will Durrant

Published: 5:01 PM April 13, 2022
A police incident has closed the A14 eastbound at Cambridge, with queues in both directions

An "incident" has closed the A14 eastbound near Cambridge.

The road is shut within junction 32 (B1049, Impington and King's Hedges), with heavy traffic on the approach to the junction.

According to Traffic England, eastbound traffic is queuing from the Girton Interchange (M11), with westbound tailbacks to junction 35 (A1303, Newmarket Road).

