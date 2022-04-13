Breaking
A14 closed at Cambridge due to 'police incident'
Published: 5:01 PM April 13, 2022
Updated: 5:12 PM April 13, 2022
An "incident" has closed the A14 eastbound near Cambridge.
The road is shut within junction 32 (B1049, Impington and King's Hedges), with heavy traffic on the approach to the junction.
According to Traffic England, eastbound traffic is queuing from the Girton Interchange (M11), with westbound tailbacks to junction 35 (A1303, Newmarket Road).
