Published: 10:23 AM June 2, 2021

Map produced by Cambs Travel News showing the extent of closures and delays - Credit: Cambs Travel

Traffic in and around the A14 is chaotic today after two lorries crashed last night and emergency road repairs needing to be carried out today.

The A14 westbound between J31 Girton – J22 Brampton Hut is closed for emergency road works.

Cambs Police report that “traffic is building on the surrounding routes into Cambridge and Huntingdon.

“Drivers advised to avoid the area if possible and use alternative routes”.

Highways England hope the road will open by lunchtime.