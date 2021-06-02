News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Traffic & Travel

Avoid, avoid, avoid - three best pieces of advice as A14 gridlocked today

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 10:23 AM June 2, 2021   
Map produced by Cambs Travel News showing the extent of closures and delays

Map produced by Cambs Travel News showing the extent of closures and delays - Credit: Cambs Travel

Traffic in and around the A14 is chaotic today after two lorries crashed last night and emergency road repairs needing to be carried out today. 

The A14 westbound between J31 Girton – J22 Brampton Hut is closed for emergency road works.  

Cambs Police report that “traffic is building on the surrounding routes into Cambridge and Huntingdon.  

“Drivers advised to avoid the area if possible and use alternative routes”. 

Highways England hope the road will open by lunchtime.  

You may also want to watch:

Cambridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Michael Harrison, headteacher of St Andrew’s CofE Primary School, is leaving the school at the end of the week

Departing headteacher gets baked bean ‘bath to remember'

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
English actor Dame Sheila Hancock DBE and TV’s Gyles Brandreth visited Topping & Company Booksellers of Ely

Twitter

Actor Sheila Hancock and TV’s Gyles Brandreth visit Ely bookshop

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Aerial view of Hill Farm, Wentworth.

Cambridgeshire

Farm near Ely goes on the market for £1.4m

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
Britains biggest labrador puppy litter reunited in Haddenham one year after their birth.. Haddenham

Pets | Gallery

Britain’s 'biggest labrador puppy litter' reunited one year later

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus