Published: 10:39 AM August 5, 2021 Updated: 9:40 PM August 5, 2021

Fire crews clearing up after the lorry fire at Milton on the A14 - Credit: Cambs Fire and Rescue

More than 30 firefighters, including crews from Cambridge, Burwell, Sawston and Cottenham were called to a lorry fire on the A14.

Crews tackling the lorry fire on the A14 at Milton - Credit: Cambs Fire and Rescue

They were joined by crews from Newmarket, Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill in Suffolk.

“Firefighters arrived to find a fire involving a lorry containing furniture and household items on the westbound carriageway between Quy and Milton,” said a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue.

The A14 was closed but has now reopened.

On Thursday evening Cambs fire reported that following a reinspection by crews the fire was fully extinguished.

Station commander Vinnie Crook said: “Firstly I want to thank members of the public that were travelling on the A14 for their patience.

“It’s never ideal to be stuck in traffic for any length of time, particularly when the weather is hot, and having to sit for long periods, or take long diversions, is frustrating.

“We did our best to get the incident resolved as quickly as possible and our crews did a fantastic job and worked really hard to put the fire out.”

He said: “We had some great help from our partners over the border in Suffolk, using their COBRA Coldcut high pressure fire hose equipment to extinguish deep seated fires.

“We also had fantastic support from Cambridgeshire Police Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) from who helped with the road closures and ensuring our fire engines could get to the scene.

“This was a challenging incident but the initial crews that attended acted quickly to ensure the fire didn’t get out of control.”

Mr Cook said: “Once we were confident the fire was mostly out and safe to move, we worked with local recovery firm Manchetts to transport the vehicle to a safe place.

“This allowed us to reopen the road.

“Sadly, much of the content of the lorry, which contained possessions belonging to people moving home, was lost.”

He added: ““Once the fire was out, we explored how it could have started.

“The damage to the trailer was quite severe, which meant pinpointing a cause was difficult.

“However, we are confident it was not suspicious and started accidentally. Luckily the driver didn’t suffer any injuries.”



