A roundabout on the A1303 in Cambridgeshire will be shut for five days during the night for essential repairs by the county council.

The St Neots Road roundabout at Madingley will be closed both ways to all vehicles between March 1 and March 5, every day, between 8pm and 6am.

The repairs are to prevent potholes on the roundabout which connects St Neots Road, Madingley Road and the A428 in east Cambridgeshire.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire County Council said: “Crack Sealing works are an essential part of maintaining the structural strength of a road surface.

“If untreated, cracks may deteriorate and develop into potholes.

“We seal cracks in the road to prevent the ingress of water which can cause severe damage to the layers of road construction.

“In the winter, ice and freezing conditions can cause significant damage to a road by widening cracks. As the surface degrades, the crack turns into a pothole.”