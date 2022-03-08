A driver in his 80s has died after a serious crash on the A1303 between Cambridge and Newmarket - Credit: Google Earth

A man in his 80s has died after a serious crash near Cambridge.

The fatal collision took place on the A1303 at Bottisham at around 7am yesterday morning (Monday, March 7).

The man was driving a red Nissan Qashqai which left the A1303 Cambridge Road and struck a tree.

Emergency services attended and took the man to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, but he has since died.

Sergeant Alex Ward, of Cambridgeshire Constabulary, would like to speak with anybody who may have information about the incident.

Sergeant Ward said: "This is a terribly sad incident and our thoughts go out to this man’s family and friends.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the incident and who may have dashcam footage of the moments leading up to it."

Cambridgeshire Constabulary confirmed that there were no other vehicles involved, and the man in his 80s did not have any passengers in the vehicle.

The road was closed from around 7am until midday between Cambridge and Newmarket while emergency services were on the scene.

Witnesses who have information about the collision can contact police officers on 101, quoting incident 59 of March 7.