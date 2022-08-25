The A1101 Welney Wash Road was fully closed for five weeks but will have two-way traffic lights in place as work on a temporary flood barrier continues. - Credit: YouTube/Environment Agency

A key road through the Fens will reopen today (Thursday) after five weeks of diversions.

The A1101 Welney Wash Road has been closed since July 20 as a temporary flood barrier is installed by the Environment Agency.

It has meant the road has been fully closed to motorists, with two-way traffic lights due to be in place.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “The works required to be carried out under the road closure at Welney are nearly complete and the road is due to open, as programmed, at 5.30pm.

“The road will open with two-way traffic lights from August 25 to September 16.

“The barrier work is programmed to be completed by the end of September.”

A temporary flood barrier will be positioned across the Welney Wash Road and will be used to prevent water spilling from the Ouse Washes flood storage reservoir into the village, replacing the use of sandbags.