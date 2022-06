Work to install a temporary flood barrier on the A1101 Welney Wash Road will mean there will be two-way traffic lights and a full road closure over the next few months. - Credit: Environment Agency

Motorists planning to use a key village road will face delays and diversions over the next few months.

The A1101 Welney Wash Road will operate with two-way traffic lights while a full road closure is also planned as part of the works, which begin from June 13.

This is due to a temporary flood barrier being installed by the Environment Agency (EA).

Reminding residents of the works, a Welney Parish Council spokesperson said: “The consequence of these works is that the upper Delph River Bank east will be closed for pedestrian access during the works.

“We have received assurances from the EA that they will carry out further grass cutting on the Bedford Bank east, week commencing June 13 to allow ease of access for pedestrians and dog walkers.

The works are planned for:

June 13 – July 19: two-way traffic lights

July 20 – August 25 – full road closure

August 26 – September 16 – two-way traffic lights

The flood barrier will be used to prevent water spilling from the Ouse Washes flood storage reservoir into the village, replacing the use of sandbags.