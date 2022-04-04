News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Traffic & Travel

A1101 Mildenhall Road closed for major works

Will Durrant

Published: 8:20 AM April 4, 2022
Updated: 8:59 AM April 4, 2022
Part of the A1101 is closed between the A10 at Littleport and the A11 at Barton Mills

Part of the A1101 is closed between the A10 at Littleport and the A11 at Barton Mills - Credit: Google Earth

A Cambridgeshire A-road will be shut for 24 days due to carriageway works.

Cambridgeshire County Council has closed the A1101 Mildenhall Road at Littleport in both directions - between the A10 roundabout and Mile End Road junction, Burnt Fen.

The council has said that the work involves a "full depth road reconstruction", and that they need a 24/7 road closure to complete the work.

Reconstruction began today (Monday, April 4) at 7am, and is due to continue until Thursday, April 28.

A signposted diversion is in place along New River Bank and the B1382 Mile End Road, via Prickwillow.

