A Cambridgeshire A-road will be shut for 24 days due to carriageway works.

Cambridgeshire County Council has closed the A1101 Mildenhall Road at Littleport in both directions - between the A10 roundabout and Mile End Road junction, Burnt Fen.

The council has said that the work involves a "full depth road reconstruction", and that they need a 24/7 road closure to complete the work.

Reconstruction began today (Monday, April 4) at 7am, and is due to continue until Thursday, April 28.

A signposted diversion is in place along New River Bank and the B1382 Mile End Road, via Prickwillow.

