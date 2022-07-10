Updated

The A11 near Fourwentways, near the scene of a car fire on June 10, 2022 (File picture) - Credit: Google Earth

An earlier car fire caused disruption on the A11 southbound near Cambridge.

According to National Highways, traffic was forced to stop on the main road between the A14 at Newmarket and the M11 at Saffron Walden at around 12pm today (Sunday, July 10).

The fire broke out near the A1307 Fourwentways junction. According to the Traffic England map, congestion in the area has since eased.

An earlier National Highways statement read: "Please allow extra time if travelling in the area."

It added that fire crews were called to the scene.