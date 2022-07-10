Updated
Recap: Traffic stopped on A11 due to car fire near Cambridge and Newmarket
Published: 12:16 PM July 10, 2022
Updated: 1:22 PM July 10, 2022
- Credit: Google Earth
An earlier car fire caused disruption on the A11 southbound near Cambridge.
According to National Highways, traffic was forced to stop on the main road between the A14 at Newmarket and the M11 at Saffron Walden at around 12pm today (Sunday, July 10).
The fire broke out near the A1307 Fourwentways junction. According to the Traffic England map, congestion in the area has since eased.
An earlier National Highways statement read: "Please allow extra time if travelling in the area."
It added that fire crews were called to the scene.