Petition launched to improve A10 safety after Waterbeach crash

Author

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:16 PM March 11, 2021    Updated: 12:21 PM March 11, 2021
Junction of A10 and Car Dyke Road at Waterbeach

A petition has been launched to improve road safety at the junction of the A10 and Car Dyke Road at Waterbeach. - Credit: Google Maps

A petition to improve road safety on the A10 has received over 1,600 signatures. 

The petition wants council help to upgrade the junction of the A10 and Car Dyke Road at Waterbeach, as well as reducing the speed limit to 40mph along the residential section of the road. 

Writing on Change.org, Flora Loizou, who launched the petition, said: “We have been asking for improvements on this road for years and nothing is done. 

“The A10 is a residential road where the public need to walk along, cross the road and get out of our drives whilst putting our lives in our hands. 

“The speed limit has been reduced to 50mph but no one sticks to it. It needs to be reduced again and speed cameras need to be installed.” 

Ms Loizou also said the current road “cannot sustain the extra traffic” if the 4,500-home Waterbeach New Town East development is built and rerouting the A10 would “solve all the problems”. 

She added: “They say they will upgrade the junctions but this will not improve the problem and only cause hold-ups whilst it's being done. 

“We know we need more homes, but more investigation needs to be done on the site. Urgent action is needed now.” 

Chris Thorold, father of A10 crash victim Louis

Chris Thorold, son of Louis who was killed after a van hit his pram on the A10 at Waterbeach, has urged Cambridgeshire County Council to reduce the speed limit along the stretch of road and install road safety barriers. - Credit: Louis Thorold Foundation

The petition was sparked after the death of five-month-old baby Louis Thorold when a van hit his pram at the junction of the A10 and Car Dyke Road in January. 

Louis’ father, Chris, has since urged Cambridgeshire County Council to reduce the speed limit along the stretch of road and install road safety barriers. 

