A10 between Ely and Littleport to close at night for roadworks
- Credit: GoogleStreetView
Stretches of the A10 between Ely and Littleport will be closed overnight during the summer to improve the road surface.
The essential roadworks will be carried out over August and September between 9pm and 5am.
This includes some weekends.
The project will be carried out in two phases and diversions will be in place for drivers.
Resurfacing the stretch from the A1101 roundabout to the Grange Lane roundabout will start early August and is expected to finish mid-August.
You may also want to watch:
Then, works between Grange Lane roundabout to Ely Leisure Park will start early September and is expected to finish late September.
Cambridgeshire County Council says nearby residents and businesses have been informed and they will be able to access their properties throughout.
Most Read
- 1 ‘Distressed cries’ of beagles fuel animal research unit protest
- 2 Burglars steal cash box from village Co-op
- 3 ‘A credit to the village’ - two young girls return lost wallet
- 4 Village leads the way in providing local people with homes
- 5 Young mum who brought joy to care home dies at 35
- 6 Man wanted for theft of jewellery
- 7 King’s College swimming ban sparks mass protest
- 8 Illegal gill net recovered from River Great Ouse
- 9 Charity box burglar's break-in attempt foiled by CCTV
- 10 18 in police custody from last night, not making it home
The improvements have been scheduled overnight to reduce disruption with other works on the A10 between Stretham and Milton.