A10 between Ely and Littleport to close at night for roadworks

Louise Hepburn

Published: 3:21 PM July 13, 2021   
A10 at Grange Lane

Essential roadworks are set to take place overnight along the A10 this summer. - Credit: GoogleStreetView

Stretches of the A10 between Ely and Littleport will be closed overnight during the summer to improve the road surface.

The essential roadworks will be carried out over August and September between 9pm and 5am.

This includes some weekends.

The project will be carried out in two phases and diversions will be in place for drivers.

Resurfacing the stretch from the A1101 roundabout to the Grange Lane roundabout will start early August and is expected to finish mid-August.

Then, works between Grange Lane roundabout to Ely Leisure Park will start early September and is expected to finish late September.

Cambridgeshire County Council says nearby residents and businesses have been informed and they will be able to access their properties throughout.

The improvements have been scheduled overnight to reduce disruption with other works on the A10 between Stretham and Milton.

Cambridgeshire Highways
Ely News
Littleport News

