Planning permission approved for new A10 bridge at Waterbeach

Katie Woodcock

Published: 11:00 AM March 16, 2022
Planning permission has been granted for a new pedestrian, cycle, and equestrian bridge over the A10 at Waterbeach. 

The bridge is a significant part of a series of investments in cycle infrastructure to support the development of Waterbeach Barracks - a new community of 6,500 homes, schools and facilities. 

It will connect the development with the new Mere Way cycle route which will provide links to Landbeach village and major employment centres at Cambridge Science Park. 

Caroline Foster, project director for Waterbeach at Urban&Civic, said: “The new A10 bridge highlights our vision, commitment to and investment in sustainable transport. 

The new A10 bridge at Waterbeach will connect the development with the new Mere Way cycle route.

The new A10 bridge at Waterbeach will connect the development with the new Mere Way cycle route. - Credit: Urban&Civic

“It will provide a robust cycle connection to the Science Park for future commuters and will also support connections between Waterbeach and Landbeach, helping local people access the new services and amenities in a sustainable way.

“We’re delighted to have secured planning for this elegant structure and are excited about making sure its delivery is a key part of the sustainable delivery of the new community.” 

The bridge will be installed in early 2023. 

