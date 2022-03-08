Work on the new access road will begin on March 14 with traffic lights erected between the roundabout at Cineworld Ely and the roundabout of Wisbech Road, Littleport. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Part of the A10 in Cambridgeshire will have a one-way traffic system in place until April while a £900,000 pumping station is built in Ely.

The stretch will also be fully closed for two days while a new access road is created.

The new station aims to support the development at Ely Cam Drive, however for this to be built a new access road is required off the A10.

Works will begin on March 14, with traffic lights erected between the roundabout at Cineworld and the roundabout of Wisbech Road.

There will be a speed reduction in place with a lane closure using two-way traffic lights until April 2.

Then, on April 2 and 3, a road closure of the same section of A10 is required to allow for the reinstatement of the carriageway.

A full diversion route will be in place throughout this these two days for all vehicles.

"The new pumping station will see Anglian Water investing over £900,000 in the area," said a spokesperson for the company.

"This is in addition to work which has already been carried out which has seen a new storm tank installed at the water recycling centre.

"The storm tank project at Ely was completed at the end of last year and has seen the capacity of storm tank increase by nearly 60 per cent.

"This additional volume allows the tank to hold more storm water during extreme weather and flooding, so it can then be treated before being returned to nearby water courses.

Work is expected to be completed on the A10 at the beginning of April.

The work to build the new pumping station will be completed on land away from the public and will have minimal impact on the community.

Nicola Harvey, from Anglian Water, said: "The new pumping station will allow us to pump used water away from the additional housing in the area faster.

"The new storm tank at the water recycling centre will create more capacity for us to store excess water during extreme weather and flooding.

"This is so it can be treated before being returned to nearby water courses, protecting the local environment and our customers in Ely.”