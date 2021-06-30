News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Traffic & Travel

Car trapped under lorry in early morning A10 crash

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 3:03 PM June 30, 2021   
Person cut out of vehicle after car ends up trapped under a lorry on the A10 near Ely 

Person cut out of vehicle after car ends up trapped under a lorry on the A10 near Ely - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A person had to be cut out of their vehicle after a car ended up trapped under a lorry on the A10 near Ely this morning. 

Police and fire crews from Soham and Littleport were called to the accident at 4.28am today (Wednesday June 30).

Firefighters used specialist equipment to release one casualty from their vehicle.

Crews returned to their stations by 5.40am.

You may also want to watch:

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mark Cooney

Facebook

Spotted in Ely founder Mark Cooney dies

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 14/01/19 of a Lidl store in Crowthorne, Berkshire. More than 23,000 UK workers at s

Retail

Lidl lists Cambridgeshire locations for ‘potential store development’

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
35mm film footage shot during the 1970s testing of the Hovertrain between Earith and Sutton 

Film | Video

'Most significant' Fens archive footage in years

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Video of man who spat at woman in Ely

Woman left 'terrified' after spitting assault

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus