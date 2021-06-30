Published: 3:03 PM June 30, 2021

Person cut out of vehicle after car ends up trapped under a lorry on the A10 near Ely - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A person had to be cut out of their vehicle after a car ended up trapped under a lorry on the A10 near Ely this morning.

Police and fire crews from Soham and Littleport were called to the accident at 4.28am today (Wednesday June 30).

Firefighters used specialist equipment to release one casualty from their vehicle.

Crews returned to their stations by 5.40am.