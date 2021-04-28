News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Petition calls for safer crossing at A10 roundabout

Ben Jolley

Published: 12:46 PM April 28, 2021   
Piers Coutts, Cllr Christine Whelan, Cllr Alison Whelan, Cllr Lorna Dupré

Piers Coutts, Cllr Christine Whelan, Cllr Alison Whelan, Cllr Lorna Dupré have launched a petition calling for immediate action to make the A10 BP roundabout at Ely safer for walkers and cyclists. - Credit: LORNA DUPRE

Four councillors from Ely and Sutton have started a petition to make the A10 BP roundabout at Ely safer for walkers and cyclists.

The petition states that last year’s changes to the roundabout layout have made the junction "even more dangerous for people attempting to cross on foot or by bicycle".

Ely’s Liberal Democrat county council candidates Alison Whelan and Piers Coutts, Sutton county councillor Lorna Dupré, and Ely district councillor Christine Whelan are behind the petition. 

A £1.8m improvement scheme at the BP roundabout at Ely was completed in October 2020.

A £1.8m improvement scheme at the BP roundabout at Ely was completed in October 2020. - Credit: CAMBS COUNTY COUNCIL

Alison Whelan (Ely North) said: “Crossing the A10 and A142 at this point has always been difficult.

"But the new layout means people travelling on foot or by bicycle are taking their life in their hands.

"Some residents are already telling us they are stopping their children cycling to school as it’s now just too dangerous.”

Lorna Dupré (Sutton), whose division includes Witchford, added: “The Conservative approach would mean waiting a decade.

"They say that dualling the A10 will include a safe crossing at this junction, solving these problems at a stroke.

"But no funding has been offered, let alone guaranteed, for such a scheme—and the overall plan will cost half a billion.

"Such a scheme could easily take ten years or more to complete.”

Piers Coutts (Ely South) said: “We believe the safety of local pedestrians and cyclists cannot wait any longer and that we must take action to make this crossing safer now.”

