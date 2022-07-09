Gallery

Kings Dyke crossing opens on Monday - 50 years after campaign began, Whittlesey, Peterborough Saturday 09 July 2022. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

The £32m Kings Dyke crossing at Whittlesey opens on Monday – six months ahead of schedule.

Work began two years ago this month and the pace of delivery has delighted Cambridgeshire County Council.

Kings Dyke crossing opens on Monday - 50 years after campaign began, Whittlesey, Peterborough Saturday 09 July 2022. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

It will be known as the Ralph Butcher Causeway after the local councillor for fought for it for 50 years.

Kings Dyke crossing opens on Monday - 50 years after campaign began, Whittlesey, Peterborough Saturday 09 July 2022. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

Kings Dyke crossing opens on Monday - 50 years after campaign began, Whittlesey, Peterborough Saturday 09 July 2022. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

Kings Dyke crossing opens on Monday - 50 years after campaign began, Whittlesey, Peterborough Saturday 09 July 2022. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

Most recent progress to begin constructing a new crossing began in 2014 with a public consultation which found 95 per cent respondents in support.

Jones Bros of Wales won the contract which includes constructing a new road and bridge over the Ely to Peterborough railway line.

Kings Dyke crossing opens on Monday - 50 years after campaign began, Whittlesey, Peterborough Saturday 09 July 2022. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

Kings Dyke crossing opens on Monday - 50 years after campaign began, Whittlesey, Peterborough Saturday 09 July 2022. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

Kings Dyke crossing opens on Monday - 50 years after campaign began, Whittlesey, Peterborough Saturday 09 July 2022. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

You can see the speed of progress from their schedule produced following being awarded the contract.

Programme of Works

July 2020 Earthworks start

August 2020 Main site compound built

October/November 2020 Foundations for two key structures (underpass and the bridge) commence

February 2021 underpass scheduled for completion

July 2021 railway bridge scheduled for completion

March 2021 to December 2022 phase 2 and 3 earthworks as well as highway construction works

Kings Dyke crossing opens on Monday - 50 years after campaign began, Whittlesey, Peterborough Saturday 09 July 2022. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

Jones Bros won the contract after the county council went back to the market last September after failing to agree a final price with original preferred contractor Kier.

The council said: “As a result of this process the total required budget for the project has now reduced from £41.6m to £32m.”

Jones has been widely praised for their efforts, picking up on the way three awards at the CIPR East Anglia Awards to recognise community involvement in a landmark project