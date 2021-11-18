Former county councillor Bill Hunt - who remains on East Cambs Council - has been an ardent road safety campaigner over many years. - Credit: Archant

Drivers passing through a village will have to slow down after a 40mph limit was reduced to 30mph.

Stretham Road Wilburton, has a 40mph limit between High Street/Station Rd junction, Oak Tree and Breach Lane.

But Cambridgeshire County Council has agreed a reduction to 30mph.

Cllr Bill Hunt says it’s a first step in a much more ambitious plan to get villages along the A1123 and A1421 re classified from "A" to "B".

He worked with Wilburton parish council on local highways bid to reduce the speeds in Wilburton.

“Our efforts have been rewarded” he said.

"This is not the complete answer to the issue but it's a step in the right direction.”

He said creating a 40mph buffer along the Wicken Road approach to Stretham “is expected to be finally confirmed very soon”.

He added: “The A1123 and A1421 all the way from Soham to St Ives is a nightmare and traffic must be reduced and slowed down.

“I will not give up the fight."