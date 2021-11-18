Slow, slow, slow, slow, slow says Bill
- Credit: Archant
Drivers passing through a village will have to slow down after a 40mph limit was reduced to 30mph.
Stretham Road Wilburton, has a 40mph limit between High Street/Station Rd junction, Oak Tree and Breach Lane.
But Cambridgeshire County Council has agreed a reduction to 30mph.
Cllr Bill Hunt says it’s a first step in a much more ambitious plan to get villages along the A1123 and A1421 re classified from "A" to "B".
He worked with Wilburton parish council on local highways bid to reduce the speeds in Wilburton.
“Our efforts have been rewarded” he said.
"This is not the complete answer to the issue but it's a step in the right direction.”
Most Read
- 1 £3.40 off peak day return Soham to Ely from December
- 2 Whopper of sentence as shoplifter banned from McDonald’s
- 3 BBC Look East presenter Amelia Reynolds reveals cancer diagnosis
- 4 Police release e-fit of man after attempted sexual assault of woman
- 5 Man dragged terrified girlfriend around house
- 6 Farmer lucky to be alive after forklift impalement
- 7 Everything you need to know about Ely Cathedral's Christmas Gift & Food Fair 2021
- 8 Rape probe detectives hunt for witnesses
- 9 Triple fatal minibus driver is sentenced to five years in prison
- 10 Man dies following collision on A1M at Sawtry
He said creating a 40mph buffer along the Wicken Road approach to Stretham “is expected to be finally confirmed very soon”.
He added: “The A1123 and A1421 all the way from Soham to St Ives is a nightmare and traffic must be reduced and slowed down.
“I will not give up the fight."