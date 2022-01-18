Progress on introducing new 20mph speed limits to improve transport safety in Cambridgeshire will be discussed next week - Credit: CAMBS COUNTY COUNCIL

Progress on introducing new 20mph speed limits in Cambridgeshire will be discussed at an upcoming meeting.

Members of Cambridgeshire County Council’s Highways and Transport Committee will hear on January 25 how the council is looking to establish a new process for the implementation of 20mph schemes.

This would allow third parties to make an application for a 20mph limit in their chosen area, with a number of schemes then progressing following a period of assessment and prioritisation.

There are two types of 20mph schemes which can be introduced by the council – 20mph limits and 20mph zones.

A 20mph limit typically covers individual or a small numbers of streets and requires signs only, while 20mph zones typically cover larger areas and require both signs and markings.

The former are more cost effective, but the latter have been found to have a greater effect in reducing speed limits, especially when accompanied by traffic calming measures.

It is anticipated that details outlining how applications for 20mph schemes will be prioritised, once submitted, will be brought to a committee meeting later this year.

Cllr Peter McDonald, chair of Cambridgeshire County Council’s Highways and Transport Committee, said: “20mph schemes are a proven way to improve road safety.

"This is why the Joint Administration is determined to introduce more of them across the county.

“You cannot put a price on safety, but we are also conscious that any scheme delivers value for money.

"So it is important we devise a process which prioritises applications which will have the biggest impact.

“I look forward to hearing more about how we are progressing this and the timescale for the first schemes to begin being delivered.”

The committee papers can be found here and will be discussed at the highways and transport committee on January 25.

The meeting will be live streamed on the council’s YouTube channel here.