A10 closed at Stretham after tractor and load overturns - recovery is under way
PUBLISHED: 09:45 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:02 04 November 2019
Archant
The A10 at Stretham is blocked as recovery of an overturned tractor and its load gets underway.
recovery work is under way on the A10 near Stretham today after a tractor and its load over turned. Picture;: ELY STANDARD READER
Police warn of road closures in the area whilst the load is removed from the road.
Road diversions have been put in place but motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible
More to follow