A10 closed at Stretham after tractor and load overturns - recovery is under way

PUBLISHED: 09:45 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:02 04 November 2019

The A10 at Stretham is blocked as recovery of an overturned tractor and its load gets underway.

Police warn of road closures in the area whilst the load is removed from the road.

Road diversions have been put in place but motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible

More to follow

