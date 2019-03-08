A10 closed at Stretham after tractor and load overturns - recovery is under way

recovery work is under way on the A10 near Stretham today after a tractor and its load over turned. Picture;: ELY STANDARD READER Archant

The A10 at Stretham is blocked as recovery of an overturned tractor and its load gets underway.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

recovery work is under way on the A10 near Stretham today after a tractor and its load over turned. Picture;: ELY STANDARD READER recovery work is under way on the A10 near Stretham today after a tractor and its load over turned. Picture;: ELY STANDARD READER

You may also want to watch:

Police warn of road closures in the area whilst the load is removed from the road.

Road diversions have been put in place but motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible

More to follow