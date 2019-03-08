Advanced search

Tourism boss Tracey Harding to leave Ely after 20 years for new role in tourism at Newmarket

PUBLISHED: 15:18 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:22 20 August 2019

East Cambs tourism leader Tracey Harding who is to leave her role after 20 years for a new post at Newmarket. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Tourism, town centre and events manager Tracey Harding leaves Ely at the end of the month after a 20 year stint.

She will be moving to Newmarket to work on events and tourism for the home of horse racing.

"After 20 years, I thought it was high time I went and an excellent opportunity came up which I didn't think I could miss," she said.

"In many ways I will be very sad to go, as I have thoroughly enjoyed my role and feel privileged to have been involved in so many amazing events, projects and initiatives. "However, I am really looking forward to getting my teeth stuck into a new challenge."

She said she had enjoyed "the most wonderful relationship with the Ely Standard.

"I recall being part of many headlines although my favourite was when I was hexed by a White Witch for putting on a Commemorate Cromwell event - we are still waiting for the plague of locusts to arrive!"

The City of Ely Council took over the tourism, town centre and events service in April 2018 from East Cambs District Council.

