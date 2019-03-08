Video

Soham girl shares her story after caring for mum who died of cancer

Ely charity Centre 33 has shared the story of Toyah, from Soham, who looked after her mum since the age of 11 when her mum was diagnosed with cancer. Picture: CENTRE 33. Archant

To mark Carers Week an Ely charity has shared the story of a Soham girl who looked after her mum when she was diagnosed with cancer.

Toyah, who spent a large part of her teenage years running the household and caring for her mum until she died, was supported by Centre 33, a charity that helps to support young people across Cambridgeshire.

Toyah said: "Looking back at it now, it doesn't feel like I'm the girl who lost her mum, it feels like I'm the girl that survived such an ordeal. I'm really proud of how far I've come.

You may also want to watch:

"I was doing all the housework, all of the cooking, all of the cleaning. Everything was me. I feel like if Centre 33 hadn't been there when I needed them most, mum and I would have struggled a lot more. They came in and made everything OK."

Centre 33's Young Carer's Project supported Toyah from the age of 12 through her most challenging

times with a support worker she could trust.

A spokesman for Centre 33 said: "We wanted to help her to cope with this hugely stressful situation. No young carers should have to be doing this on their own."