An eco-friendly farm shop in Ely aims to spread their message to the younger generation this weekend as they hold a used toy re-homing sale.

Prospects Trust Unwrapped are hosting the Toy Story-themed tabletop sale on Saturday, July 20 between 11am and 2pm at the Lighthouse Centre in the city centre.

The Lighthouse is the trust's new home and they will be moving in this September. Organisers say the sale is to "showcase our recent improvements to the shop front".

Tom Cockerton, manager said: "As a parent to three children I am aware of just how much plastic waste is connected to our young consumers.

"Every child should have the joy of a new toy but it does not always need to be brand new.

"A local re-sale event is providing an opportunity for toys to find new homes and create more joy, without breaking the bank.

"The team want to showcase their recent improvements to the shop front while helping parents and carers give their toy cupboards and children's bookcases a good clear out."

Pitches can be booked online via: www.prospectsunwrappedtoyre-storysale.eventbrite.co.uk