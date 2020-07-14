Dad to cycle from Ely Cathedral to Great Ormond Street Hospital in London for charity

Ely dad Joe Hemsley-Rudd will cycle from Ely Cathedral to Great Ormond Street Hospital in London in a bid to get more toys for the children�s hospital. Picture: Submitted Submitted

An Ely dad is gearing up to cycle from the Fens all the way to Great Ormond Street Hospital in London in a bid to get more toy donations for the children’s hospital.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ely dad Joe Hemsley-Rudd will cycle from Ely Cathedral to Great Ormond Street Hospital in London in a bid to get more toys for the children’s hospital. Picture: Submitted Ely dad Joe Hemsley-Rudd will cycle from Ely Cathedral to Great Ormond Street Hospital in London in a bid to get more toys for the children’s hospital. Picture: Submitted

Joe Hemsley-Rudd was set to cycle 100 miles as part of the mammoth Prudential Ride London event in august but it was cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Not wanting to let his supporters down, Joe decided to create his own challenge for August while supporting the hospital’s Amazon toy appeal.

People are asked to use a wish list to purchase toys – which start from less than £2 - and they will be delivered directly to the hospital.

Joe is taking on a number of large challenges across the year, including a cycle from London to after his two-year-old son Louis underwent a 360 skull reconstruction last year.

Ely dad Joe Hemsley-Rudd will cycle from Ely Cathedral to Great Ormond Street Hospital in London in a bid to get more toys for the children’s hospital. Picture: Submitted Ely dad Joe Hemsley-Rudd will cycle from Ely Cathedral to Great Ormond Street Hospital in London in a bid to get more toys for the children’s hospital. Picture: Submitted

The operation - led by the craniofacial team at the London hospital - was a success but Louis is still closely monitored by doctors.

MORE: Ely dad to cycle from London to Paris in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital after 2-year-old son Louis has successful skull operation

You may also want to watch:

Joe decided to take on the challenges to raise cash for the hospital and to raise awareness of his son’s condition, Craniosynostosis.

Ely dad Joe Hemsley-Rudd will cycle from Ely Cathedral to Great Ormond Street Hospital in London in a bid to get more toys for the children’s hospital. Picture: Submitted Ely dad Joe Hemsley-Rudd will cycle from Ely Cathedral to Great Ormond Street Hospital in London in a bid to get more toys for the children’s hospital. Picture: Submitted

One in 2,000 babies are affected by the condition and it sees a change in the child’s skull growth pattern, with sutures fusing into bone.

Joe said: “We we’re fortunate that Louis did not suffer from raised pressure.

“However, in children that do suffer with that, it can cause issues with speech and language and development delays.

“So, in May 2019, the craniofacial team led by Mr Jeelani and Professor Dunnaway performed a full 360 reconstruction of Louis skull.

“The operation went well and Louis will continue to be monitored for raised pressure throughout his childhood years.”

The Ely to London route will take him across the Fens, to Cambridge and through Hertfordshire countryside into the heart of London to the doors of the hospital.

He has already raised more than £12,700 for the hospital via his JustGiving page for the gruelling London to Paris fundraiser.

To donate cash, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/joe-hemsley-rudd OR to donate toys to the hospital, visit: amzn.eu/8X7huD2