Statue for anti-slavery campaigner a 'no go' despite mixed views
- Credit: Remembering Equiano
A statue commemorating an anti-slavery campaigner who came to east Cambridgeshire during the 18th Century will not be built.
Soham Town Council made the decision on March 9 to not go ahead with planning to erect a statue in honour of Olaudah Equiano.
The decision comes after this newspaper asked readers if they would like to see a statue built for Equiano.
In total, 56pc agreed to honouring the former slave while 44pc were against the idea.
Writing on their Facebook page, Soham Town Council confirmed the decision after many shared mixed views on social media.
“The deadline for responses on your opinion, either 'yes or no' for the possibility of a statue of Olaudah Equiano in Soham; as raised by a resident, has now passed,” they wrote.
“The result is - a majority no.
“Thank you for your engagement.”
Most Read
- 1 Channel 5 documentary looks at Soham murder case 20 years on
- 2 Busy stretch of A10 at Ely to have one-way traffic system until April
- 3 7 Cambridgeshire villages which have been deserted and forgotten
- 4 Police investigating £9k cash thefts from shops in Linton and Sutton
- 5 Recap: Oil spill, roadworks and helium balloon cause commuter delays
- 6 Ian Huntley: Who is the Soham murderer and where is he now?
- 7 Retirement 'right move to make' for priest after 14-year service
- 8 New business is risk worth taking for hairstylist Lily
- 9 Drink driver crashes Audi into hedges on A1101
- 10 Full list of over 60 new road closures planned across Cambridgeshire
Olaudah Equiano was captured by local slave traders, before marrying and living in Soham after he bought his own freedom.