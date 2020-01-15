Advanced search

Engineering students from Witchford tour Stainless Metalcraft

PUBLISHED: 10:22 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:22 15 January 2020

Engineering students from Witchford tour Stainless Metalcraft. Picture: JO GORDON

Engineering students from Witchford tour Stainless Metalcraft. Picture: JO GORDON

Archant

Engineering students from Witchford visited Stainless Metalcraft to take a tour of the workshop.

Engineering students from Witchford tour Stainless Metalcraft. Picture: JO GORDONEngineering students from Witchford tour Stainless Metalcraft. Picture: JO GORDON

The 20 year nine students took part in the event in conjunction with Cambridge University to experience an engineering environment.

Working in teams, the students enjoyed building bridges out of scrap paper to understand how materials work under stress.

They competed against each other and an apprentice's team.

The girls' team were victorious, building the bridge that took the most weight.

Engineering students from Witchford tour Stainless Metalcraft. Picture: JO GORDONEngineering students from Witchford tour Stainless Metalcraft. Picture: JO GORDON

The second part of the day was a tour of the apprenticeship workshop and training area, followed by a tour of their newest manufacturing facility.

A school spokesperson said: "All students thoroughly enjoyed the day and this will further enhance their learning for GCSE engineering."

A second trip took 15 year 10 students to Cambridge University Centre of Mathematical Sciences to take part in a maths day.

There was a hands-on activity and a competition with students from other schools, which developed team-building skills.

Engineering students from Witchford tour Stainless Metalcraft. Picture: JO GORDONEngineering students from Witchford tour Stainless Metalcraft. Picture: JO GORDON

Engineering students from Witchford tour Stainless Metalcraft. Picture: JO GORDONEngineering students from Witchford tour Stainless Metalcraft. Picture: JO GORDON

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Man ‘in his 60s’ dies after being struck by train in Littleport

A man has died after he was struck by a train in Littleport on January 8. Picture: Google Maps

Love Island bombshells Eve and Jess are twins from Cambridgeshire who studied at Cottenham Village College

Blonde bombshells! Eve and Jess Gale from Cambridgeshire join the Winter Love Island line-up in show shock. Picture: ITV Publicity/Love Island

Elderly woman robbed of £1,300 after her purse was stolen in Ely amid ‘rise in reports of pickpocketing’

Police have noticed a rise in pickpocketing reports across Cambridgeshire. Picture: File/Policing East Cambs

Family’s campaign to #WearAHelmet after Soham teen survives major brain injury

Haydn�s Law and the Wear A Helmet campaign has been launched after Haydn Garrod (pictured) survived a major brain injury. Picture: East Anglian Air Ambulance/Amanda Garrod

Meet and greet with former House of Commons Speaker John Bercow at Ely Cathedral book signing

The former speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, is coming to Ely Cathedral on Friday February 14 to talk about his life and his new book of memoirs. Picture: TOPPING & COMPANY BOOKSELLERS ELY

Most Read

Man ‘in his 60s’ dies after being struck by train in Littleport

A man has died after he was struck by a train in Littleport on January 8. Picture: Google Maps

Love Island bombshells Eve and Jess are twins from Cambridgeshire who studied at Cottenham Village College

Blonde bombshells! Eve and Jess Gale from Cambridgeshire join the Winter Love Island line-up in show shock. Picture: ITV Publicity/Love Island

Elderly woman robbed of £1,300 after her purse was stolen in Ely amid ‘rise in reports of pickpocketing’

Police have noticed a rise in pickpocketing reports across Cambridgeshire. Picture: File/Policing East Cambs

Family’s campaign to #WearAHelmet after Soham teen survives major brain injury

Haydn�s Law and the Wear A Helmet campaign has been launched after Haydn Garrod (pictured) survived a major brain injury. Picture: East Anglian Air Ambulance/Amanda Garrod

Meet and greet with former House of Commons Speaker John Bercow at Ely Cathedral book signing

The former speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, is coming to Ely Cathedral on Friday February 14 to talk about his life and his new book of memoirs. Picture: TOPPING & COMPANY BOOKSELLERS ELY

Latest from the Ely Standard

Engineering students from Witchford tour Stainless Metalcraft

Engineering students from Witchford tour Stainless Metalcraft. Picture: JO GORDON

Hare courser caught in field near Isleham

Hare courser caught in field near Isleham. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Family’s campaign to #WearAHelmet after Soham teen survives major brain injury

Haydn�s Law and the Wear A Helmet campaign has been launched after Haydn Garrod (pictured) survived a major brain injury. Picture: East Anglian Air Ambulance/Amanda Garrod

Cambridge boutique hotel gives guests the chance to discover the city’s history and get fit

Cambridge boutique hotel gives guests the chance to discover the citys history and get fit. The gym at The Varsity Hotel & Spa is pictured. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

Elderly woman robbed of £1,300 after her purse was stolen in Ely amid ‘rise in reports of pickpocketing’

Police have noticed a rise in pickpocketing reports across Cambridgeshire. Picture: File/Policing East Cambs
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists