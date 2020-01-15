Engineering students from Witchford tour Stainless Metalcraft

Engineering students from Witchford tour Stainless Metalcraft. Picture: JO GORDON

Engineering students from Witchford visited Stainless Metalcraft to take a tour of the workshop.

Engineering students from Witchford tour Stainless Metalcraft. Picture: JO GORDON

The 20 year nine students took part in the event in conjunction with Cambridge University to experience an engineering environment.

Working in teams, the students enjoyed building bridges out of scrap paper to understand how materials work under stress.

They competed against each other and an apprentice's team.

The girls' team were victorious, building the bridge that took the most weight.

Engineering students from Witchford tour Stainless Metalcraft. Picture: JO GORDON

The second part of the day was a tour of the apprenticeship workshop and training area, followed by a tour of their newest manufacturing facility.

A school spokesperson said: "All students thoroughly enjoyed the day and this will further enhance their learning for GCSE engineering."

A second trip took 15 year 10 students to Cambridge University Centre of Mathematical Sciences to take part in a maths day.

There was a hands-on activity and a competition with students from other schools, which developed team-building skills.

Engineering students from Witchford tour Stainless Metalcraft. Picture: JO GORDON

Engineering students from Witchford tour Stainless Metalcraft. Picture: JO GORDON

