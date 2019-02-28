Advanced search

Burgers, fries and team spirit at Ely McDonald’s as councillors get behind the scenes tour

28 February, 2019 - 16:35
Burgers, fries and team spirit at Ely McDonald’s as councillors get behind the scenes tour. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Councillors flipped burgers and spoke to staff about the latest jobs up for grabs at McDonald’s in Ely.

Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse was joined by Cllr Lis Every and Adam Steels from Bishop Laney College to have a behind the scenes tour of the restaurant.

The branch at the Leisure Village currently has 97 staff on the rota.

Mayor Rouse was shown how to make a tasty Big Mac while being told about the community work they do.

He said: “Cllr Every and I are keen to get the businesses at the Leisure Village more integrated into the business life of Ely and the surrounding area and McDonald’s are very supportive.

“Thanks to James and all the enthusiastic young staff who showed us around the amazing operation there and how to make a Big Mac - which I very much enjoyed eating afterwards.”

