Top marks for King's Ely student at maths training camp in Oxford

12 September, 2019 - 09:34
Talented King’s Ely student Eleanor MacGillivray is one of two from the whole of the UK to be invited to a Maths training camp at the University of Oxford. Picture: JORDAN DAY

Archant

A talented King's Ely student is one of two from the whole of the UK to be invited to a maths training camp at the University of Oxford.

Eleanor MacGillivray, aged 15, attended the Mathematical Olympiad Training Camp.

The programme was organised by the UK Mathematics Trust and took place at The Queen's College, Oxford during the summer holidays.

Eleanor, who lives near Bury St Edmunds and is now in Year 11 at King's Ely Senior, described the camp as an "incredible experience".

She said: "I felt very honoured to be there.

"It was highly intensive, with a full week of problem solving and lectures on topics such as combinatorics and number theory, all given by renowned mathematicians, many of whom have represented the UK in previous international maths olympiads.

"It was fantastic to meet other young people from the UK who share my love of maths, and to be able to exchange problems and solutions with them."

In May this year, Eleanor was among students from the top maths sets in Years 9, 10 and 11 at King's Ely who received their results from the annual Intermediate Maths Challenge.

She achieved a gold certificate and was not only the top scorer in her year, but the whole school.

