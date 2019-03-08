Little Zac procures top hospital job in Cambridge

Move over Sir Richard Branson – when it comes to being an effective boss it's eight-year-old Zac Brunning who is flying high. Picture: HOSPITAL TRUST. Archant

Because Zac, who has Down's Syndrome, won over colleagues when he became boss for the day in the procurement department at Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Zac's 'work experience', which supports his careers project at Cherry Hinton Primary School, came following a chat between his procurement materials controller dad, Neil, and director of procurement and supply chain, Ian Hooper.

Ian offered to be Zac's PA, managers Sally Stokes and Paige Row became his deputies, and tasks delegated to staff included tidying up boxes where it emerged that sweets had been hidden by a mystery Easter bunny.

Zac, dressed in a full suit and waistcoat for his start on April 16, made an official inspection of level one and dished out various medals for good work.

Ian said: “We were delighted to welcome Zac to the department as boss for the day.

“He was very popular with the team and thanks to Neil's meticulous planning, it was an enjoyable experience for all.

“We look forward to Zac visiting us again soon.”