Ely based paramedic shortlisted for national excellence awards for teaching community life saving skills

Sally Boor has been shortlisted in the air ambulance awards of excellence for 'air ambulance paramedic of the year. Teaching life saving skills is one of her passions. Picture; MAGPAS AIR AMBULANCE ' Archant

Ely based Sally Boor has been shortlisted in the air ambulance awards of excellence for 'air ambulance paramedic of the year'.

Sally has been a critical care paramedic with Magpas Air Ambulance for over seven years.

Before joining the charity, she worked with EEAST ambulance service, was an army reserve, was in the RAF and even spent three months in Afghanistan with RAF MERT.

While still working at Magpas Sally has embarked on a new type of lifesaving journey by teaching the local community CPR and defibrillator use through the new training session 'Hearts Matter: Community CPR'.

Magpas says Sally has led the way in making the sessions exciting and interactive - putting her own unique and slightly kooky stamp on it.

She said: "I was completely shocked to be shortlisted -Magpas means so much to me, we're like one big family and all of my colleagues do outstanding work day in, day out.

"I think they are all amazing, and when I see our air ambulance fly over, I sprint to get a view and wave like a maniac - like I'm their biggest fan!"

"All of this has played a huge part in why I'm so passionate about helping people in need, and why I jumped at the chance to be part of the charity's new venture."

In her first few months in the role, Sally's already taught over 900 people, with her students spanning across all ages.

She's provided training in evenings and on weekends, attended huge community events and has even brought her kids with her if she's had to.

Sally added: "It's been an amazing few months, but I think my favourite part has been visiting schools as an air ambulance paramedic and seeing children in a happy and safe setting, in contrast to when they are poorly or injured after an incident has occurred.

"It's given me the opportunity to give them some very powerful messages, and hopefully avoid or limit injury and illness in the future."

Magpas believes Sally's dedication to the medical profession "is nothing short of inspirational as she continues to strive to improve patient care across the region and beyond".

Find out more about Hearts Matter: Community CPR and book a FREE training session at magpas.org.uk/heartsmatter