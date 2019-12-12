Engineer from Witchford company dB Broadcast wins award after one year in the job

A broadcast engineer from a Witchford communications company has won an award barely a year on from joining the team.

Alex Quince of dB Broadcast picked up the trophy at the IABM Annual International Business Conference.

Alex was presented with "The Andrew Jones Young Person of the Year" award by Lucinda Meek, finance director of IABM.

He was nominated by David Bird, managing director of dB Broadcast, and supported by many of his colleagues.

Lucinda Meek said: "This award recognises someone under 25 years old and new to the industry for their hard work, diligence and potential. "Alex has abundantly demonstrated all the qualities we look for in selecting the winner and richly deserves this accolade."

Alex said: "I'm very thankful and fortunate to be given such great opportunities early in my career."