Young barber Joshua Reed of Milan Barbers in Ely scoops top prize at glitzy East of England Apprenticeship Awards ceremony

11 September, 2019 - 17:22
Joshua Reed of Milan Barbers in Ely (pictured) has scooped the top prize at the East of England Apprenticeship Awards. Picture: Supplied

Joshua Reed of Milan Barbers in Ely (pictured) has scooped the top prize at the East of England Apprenticeship Awards. Picture: Supplied

Supplied

A young apprentice from East Cambridgeshire scooped the top prize at this year's glitzy East of England Apprenticeship Awards bash.

Joshua Reed of Milan Barbers on St Mary's Street in Ely has been crowned 'Intermediate Apprentice of the Year' at the exclusive awards ceremony.

The NOCN Group Award for Intermediate Apprentice of the Year Award was handed to the teen this afternoon (September 11) at Newmarket Racecourse.

Joshua is an 'intermediate apprentice' in barbering, currently working at the independent barbers in his hometown of Ely.

A spokesman for Milan said: "His decision to take a barbering apprenticeship was, in part, down to his school tutor - who pushed him to see the profession as a valuable career.

"During his apprenticeship, Joshua has quickly become an integral part of the business, managing the shop floor and building up a strong base of clientele in his short time working."

