Former Fleet Street journalist Nigel Pauley quit his £78,000 a year job as strategic advisor to Mayor Dr Nik Johnson - Credit: CAPCA

Former Fleet Street journalist Nigel Pauley has quit his £78,000 a year role as strategic advisor to Dr Nik Johnson, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

The announcement was made tonight by Mayor Johnson.

“I am very sad to see him go,” Mayor Johnson told me.

“He has been very supportive but recently has had difficult times because of family pressures and health concerns.”

Mayor Johnson thanked Mr Pauley for his work and his efforts during the campaign last year which saw him elected as Labour Mayor of the Combined Authority.

“Nigel has prioritised his health and well-being – and we part on good terms,” said Mayor Johnson.

"I spoke to him today for over an hour.”

Mr Pauley was appointed following a recruitment process and was tasked with supporting the mayor in developing and rolling out policies.

Both worked together on previous political campaigns since 2017, including helping to create the 3Cs of compassion, co-operation and community.

Mr Pauley worked on Dr Johnson’s 2017 general election campaign for the constituency of Huntingdon and organised his winning district council campaign for St Neots East in 2018 before coordinating his successful mayoral campaign.

The combined authority revealed last year that the strategic advisor role was advertised and 12 candidates applied.

Three were shortlisted and were interviewed by then chief executive Kim Sawyer and HR manager Martin Jaynes. The mayor observed the interviews.

After winning the role, Mr Pauley said he “delighted to have got the job.

“It is an important role and I look forward to working with the mayor and helping spread his message of the ‘3Cs’ across the Combined Authority.”

Mr Pauley is married with three children and lives near Huntingdon.

He began his journalism career at the Hunts Post and later worked in Fleet Street at the Daily Mirror, Express Newspapers and the Sunday Mirror, before going freelance in radio, writing and media training.

The salary for the full-time role was set at £78,000 and it is a politically restricted post.

Mr Pauley started his role on June 3.

In recent weeks he has not been at work.







