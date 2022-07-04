Ely Cathedral has been rated in the top 10 per cent of worldwide attractions.

Traveller reviews by Tripadvisor has confirmed its placing.

Every year, Tripadvisor celebrates attractions that consistently deliver amazing experiences with a Travellers' Choice Award.

And this year Ely Cathedral is named amongst them as well as being acknowledged as one of the top 10 per cent of attractions worldwide.

The award recognises businesses that have received great traveller reviews from travellers around the globe on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months.

“As challenging as the past year was, Ely Cathedral stood out by consistently delivering positive experiences and a warm welcome,” said Sally Porter, visitor experience manager at Ely Cathedral.

“The team here should all be very proud of this achievement.

“The cathedral welcomes around 150,000 visitors a year and while this does not make us major attraction in terms of numbers, we do offer a warm welcome alongside unusual and interesting experiences for visitors in the form of face-to-face tours, innovative events and fascinating exhibitions.”

Nave of Ely Cathedral - Credit: Timothy Selvage

She said: “Everyone who comes to the cathedral, whether as a visitor, pilgrim or worshipper, helps us secure the heritage and legacy of this building to be enjoyed by future generations.”

Kanika Soni, chief commercial officer at Tripadvisor, said: “The Travellers' Choice Awards recognize the best in tourism and hospitality, according to those who matter most: your guests.

“Ranking among the Travellers' Choice winners is always tough — but never more so than this year as we emerge from the pandemic.

“Whether it's using new technology, implementing safety measures, or hiring outstanding staff, I’m impressed by the steps you've taken to meet travellers’ new demands. You've adapted brilliantly in the face of adversity."

Octagon tower of Ely Cathedral - Credit: Keith Heppel

Tickets for all events, tours and activities taking place at Ely Cathedral can be booked online, in advance from the cathedral website www.elycathedral.org.

The cathedral is widely acknowledged as one of the wonders of the medieval world.

With a history dating back over 900 years, the building offers a rich architectural heritage and boasts the largest Lady Chapel of any UK cathedral as well as having one of the finest collections of medieval monastic buildings still in daily use.

The more adventurous visitor can take a tour of the unique 14th century octagonal lantern tower or climb the 288 steps to the top of the West tower for unrivalled views across the Cambridgeshire landscape.

In recent years’ Ely has gained global recognition a prominent film location including Elizabeth: The Golden Age, The Other Boleyn Girl, Macbeth, The King’s Speech and The Crown.







