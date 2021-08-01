SAS ‘original’ Reg Seekings to feature in book
- Credit: Roll-of-Honour.com
A local author is calling on Ely residents and beyond to assist with his research into SAS ‘original’ Reg Seekings, who later ran the Rifleman’s Arms on Lynn Road.
Tony Rushmer, whose last book about champion racehorse trainer Sir Henry Cecil was one of three finalists in a US competition, has now turned his focus on a war hero.
Seekings was born in Quanea Drove in 1920 and went on to join the Cambridgeshire Regiment, 7 Commando and – when it was first formed in 1941 – the SAS.
He fought in North Africa and then in Italy, Nazi-occupied France and Germany.
But it is Seekings’ life before and after the war that Rushmer is asking local people for help with.
Mr Rushmer said: “On demobilisation Reg Seekings became landlord of the Rifleman’s Arms on Lynn Road in Ely and was there until 1954 before departing for Africa.
“If there are members of the Ely community that remember Reg from those times, I would love to speak with them and hear their stories.
“Similarly, if there’s anyone with pictures of the Rifleman’s from the 1940s and 1950s, I would really like to see them.”
Mr Rushmer said: “Before the war, Reg was educated at Stuntney School and then went to work as a farm labourer close to his home on Quanea Drove.
“He was a very talented boxer within the region in those days. If anyone has pictures or records of his boxing bouts, or pictures of Stuntney School, I would be extremely interested in corresponding with them.”
Earlier this year, Reg was locally honoured with a street name – the A142 southern bypass linking Ely to Stuntney is now called Seekings Way.
Mr Rushmer added: “It was actually the street sign and a story about it in the Ely Standard that sharpened my focus.
“My original interest in Reg Seekings was generated last year from watching a BBC series on the SAS Originals.
“His is just an incredible story, as is that of his younger brother Bob. He also served in 7 Commando and later on in the SAS.
“I’m really keen to write about the extraordinary lives of these two men and hope that people from will come forward to help me with valuable and greatly-appreciated research assistance.”
Mr Rushmer can be contacted by email at tony.rushmer@btinternet.com – or by telephone on 07702 579382.