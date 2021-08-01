News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

SAS ‘original’ Reg Seekings to feature in book 

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 3:16 PM August 1, 2021   
Second World War hero Reg Seekings

Second World War hero and SAS founder member, Albert Reginald Seekings. - Credit: Roll-of-Honour.com

A local author is calling on Ely residents and beyond to assist with his research into SAS ‘original’ Reg Seekings, who later ran the Rifleman’s Arms on Lynn Road. 

Tony Rushmer, whose last book about champion racehorse trainer Sir Henry Cecil was one of three finalists in a US competition, has now turned his focus on a war hero. 

Seekings was born in Quanea Drove in 1920 and went on to join the Cambridgeshire Regiment, 7 Commando and – when it was first formed in 1941 – the SAS. 

He fought in North Africa and then in Italy, Nazi-occupied France and Germany.  

But it is Seekings’ life before and after the war that Rushmer is asking local people for help with. 

'Seekings Way' in Stuntney in honour of Second World War hero Reg Seekings

Street signs named 'Seekings Way' have been erected in Stuntney in honour of Second World War hero and SAS founder member, Albert Reginald Seekings (right). - Credit: Michael Fox/Roll-of-Honour.com

You may also want to watch:

Mr Rushmer said: “On demobilisation Reg Seekings became landlord of the Rifleman’s Arms on Lynn Road in Ely and was there until 1954 before departing for Africa.  

“If there are members of the Ely community that remember Reg from those times, I would love to speak with them and hear their stories.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Did you go to Newmarket Nights? Spot yourself in our gallery
  2. 2 Residents told 'not to approach' illegal encampment
  3. 3 Not breaking news: Vicar with a vision, illegal fishing, workhouses and fork theft
  1. 4 Sweet Caroline and a dodgy knee - review of Olly Murs at Newmarket Nights
  2. 5 Jail for 'predator' who raped vulnerable woman in children's play park
  3. 6 Blush crowned best bridal shop in Cambs
  4. 7 Knife attack man jailed for 10 years over £20 'debt'  
  5. 8 Drug dealer hid £130,000 at home
  6. 9 Fire crews called to stables building blaze
  7. 10 Lorry driver who died in B1085 crash named

“Similarly, if there’s anyone with pictures of the Rifleman’s from the 1940s and 1950s, I would really like to see them.” 

Mr Rushmer said: “Before the war, Reg was educated at Stuntney School and then went to work as a farm labourer close to his home on Quanea Drove.  

Tony Rushmer, author, writing about Reg Seekings, war hero.

Tony Rushmer, whose last book about champion racehorse trainer Sir Henry Cecil was one of three finalists in a US competition, has now turned his focus on a war hero. - Credit: Tony Rushmer

“He was a very talented boxer within the region in those days. If anyone has pictures or records of his boxing bouts, or pictures of Stuntney School, I would be extremely interested in corresponding with them.” 

Earlier this year, Reg was locally honoured with a street name – the A142 southern bypass linking Ely to Stuntney is now called Seekings Way. 

Mr Rushmer added: “It was actually the street sign and a story about it in the Ely Standard that sharpened my focus.  

“My original interest in Reg Seekings was generated last year from watching a BBC series on the SAS Originals. 

“His is just an incredible story, as is that of his younger brother Bob. He also served in 7 Commando and later on in the SAS. 

“I’m really keen to write about the extraordinary lives of these two men and hope that people from will come forward to help me with valuable and greatly-appreciated research assistance.”  

Mr Rushmer can be contacted by email at tony.rushmer@btinternet.com – or by telephone on 07702 579382. 

Boxing
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Giant cuppa outside High Flyer with the enforcement notice now showing around the bottom. 

Eight page enforcement notice wrapped round giant cuppa  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Sidney Imafidon visited Ely and enjoyed watching the finishing touches put to the eight-foot-high tankard

Have a BREW-TIFUL day says the pub with a giant tea cup outside  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
igned a petition asking East Cambs Council not to remove The High Flyer's controversial 'mega mug'.

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Hundreds sign petition in support of pub's cup of positivi-tea

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
30,000 people have watched a live stream on Facebook of a man, 41, from March, Cambs, confronted about alleged online chat

Facebook

30,000 watch Facebook confrontation of alleged paedophile

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus