Writer and sports journalist could win $10,000 after book about horseracing legend Henry Cecil makes award finals

Ely writer, sports journalist and PR company owner Tony Rushmer could win $10,000 as his book 'The Triumph of Henry Cecil, The Authorised Biography’ has made the final three of the 14th annual Dr Tony Ryan Book Award – a US award established in 2006 to recognise the best books published about horseracing/the thoroughbred. Picture: SUPPLIED Archant

An Ely writer and sports journalist could win $10,000 as his book about friend and horseracing legend Henry Cecil has made the finals of an international competition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ely writer, sports journalist and PR company owner Tony Rushmer could win $10,000 as his book 'The Triumph of Henry Cecil, The Authorised Biography� has made the final three of the 14th annual Dr Tony Ryan Book Award � a US award established in 2006 to recognise the best books published about horseracing/the thoroughbred. Picture: SUPPLIED Ely writer, sports journalist and PR company owner Tony Rushmer could win $10,000 as his book 'The Triumph of Henry Cecil, The Authorised Biography� has made the final three of the 14th annual Dr Tony Ryan Book Award � a US award established in 2006 to recognise the best books published about horseracing/the thoroughbred. Picture: SUPPLIED

Tony Rushmer’s book ‘The Triumph of Henry Cecil, The Authorised Biography’ has made it to the top three of the 14th annual Dr Tony Ryan Book Award – a US award established in 2006 to recognise the best books published about horseracing/the thoroughbred.

Mr Rushmer said: “I was thrilled to discover that I’d made it through to the last three. Earlier in the summer I’d been pleased to be named among the six semi-finalists, so now to go one step further feels a real honour.”

MORE: ‘He was a singular human being’ - biography pays tribute to horse racing trainer Henry Cecil

Ely writer, sports journalist and PR company owner Tony Rushmer could win $10,000 as his book 'The Triumph of Henry Cecil, The Authorised Biography� has made the final three of the 14th annual Dr Tony Ryan Book Award � a US award established in 2006 to recognise the best books published about horseracing/the thoroughbred. Picture: SUPPLIED Ely writer, sports journalist and PR company owner Tony Rushmer could win $10,000 as his book 'The Triumph of Henry Cecil, The Authorised Biography� has made the final three of the 14th annual Dr Tony Ryan Book Award � a US award established in 2006 to recognise the best books published about horseracing/the thoroughbred. Picture: SUPPLIED

The judges said: “Sports journalist Tony Rushmer has penned a splendid biography of his friend, legendary British trainer Henry Cecil. “Rushmer, who had years of personal access, focuses largely on the latter part of Cecil’s storied life including good times and bad.

“The ten-time champion English trainer saddled 25 British classic winners and won important races all over the globe, but when diagnosed with cancer in 2006 he was written off by many as finished.

“Instead, in 2010-2011 Cecil unveiled the crowning achievement of his career in brilliant, unbeatable Frankel.

“This is the story of a life... of tragedy and scandals, honors and triumphs, and of a remarkable comeback by one of racing’s rare talents.

Mr Rushmer’s book was among those selected from 15 submissions that were judged based on “clarity and elegance” of writing, ability to entertain, and with regard to what the late Dr. Ryan himself might have liked.

The Dr. Tony Ryan Book Award was established by the businessman, entrepreneur, and philanthropist in 2006 to yearly honor the best books published on the subject of horse racing. The award organisers plan to announce the winner sometime in November – either in person or in a Zoom-type setting.