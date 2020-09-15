Advanced search

Writer and sports journalist could win $10,000 after book about horseracing legend Henry Cecil makes award finals

PUBLISHED: 07:00 16 September 2020

Ely writer, sports journalist and PR company owner Tony Rushmer could win $10,000 as his book 'The Triumph of Henry Cecil, The Authorised Biography’ has made the final three of the 14th annual Dr Tony Ryan Book Award – a US award established in 2006 to recognise the best books published about horseracing/the thoroughbred. Picture: SUPPLIED

Ely writer, sports journalist and PR company owner Tony Rushmer could win $10,000 as his book 'The Triumph of Henry Cecil, The Authorised Biography’ has made the final three of the 14th annual Dr Tony Ryan Book Award – a US award established in 2006 to recognise the best books published about horseracing/the thoroughbred. Picture: SUPPLIED

Archant

An Ely writer and sports journalist could win $10,000 as his book about friend and horseracing legend Henry Cecil has made the finals of an international competition.

Ely writer, sports journalist and PR company owner Tony Rushmer could win $10,000 as his book 'The Triumph of Henry Cecil, The Authorised Biography� has made the final three of the 14th annual Dr Tony Ryan Book Award � a US award established in 2006 to recognise the best books published about horseracing/the thoroughbred. Picture: SUPPLIED Ely writer, sports journalist and PR company owner Tony Rushmer could win $10,000 as his book 'The Triumph of Henry Cecil, The Authorised Biography� has made the final three of the 14th annual Dr Tony Ryan Book Award � a US award established in 2006 to recognise the best books published about horseracing/the thoroughbred. Picture: SUPPLIED

Tony Rushmer’s book ‘The Triumph of Henry Cecil, The Authorised Biography’ has made it to the top three of the 14th annual Dr Tony Ryan Book Award – a US award established in 2006 to recognise the best books published about horseracing/the thoroughbred.

Mr Rushmer said: “I was thrilled to discover that I’d made it through to the last three. Earlier in the summer I’d been pleased to be named among the six semi-finalists, so now to go one step further feels a real honour.”

MORE: ‘He was a singular human being’ - biography pays tribute to horse racing trainer Henry Cecil

Ely writer, sports journalist and PR company owner Tony Rushmer could win $10,000 as his book 'The Triumph of Henry Cecil, The Authorised Biography� has made the final three of the 14th annual Dr Tony Ryan Book Award � a US award established in 2006 to recognise the best books published about horseracing/the thoroughbred. Picture: SUPPLIED Ely writer, sports journalist and PR company owner Tony Rushmer could win $10,000 as his book 'The Triumph of Henry Cecil, The Authorised Biography� has made the final three of the 14th annual Dr Tony Ryan Book Award � a US award established in 2006 to recognise the best books published about horseracing/the thoroughbred. Picture: SUPPLIED

The judges said: “Sports journalist Tony Rushmer has penned a splendid biography of his friend, legendary British trainer Henry Cecil. “Rushmer, who had years of personal access, focuses largely on the latter part of Cecil’s storied life including good times and bad.

“The ten-time champion English trainer saddled 25 British classic winners and won important races all over the globe, but when diagnosed with cancer in 2006 he was written off by many as finished.

“Instead, in 2010-2011 Cecil unveiled the crowning achievement of his career in brilliant, unbeatable Frankel.

“This is the story of a life... of tragedy and scandals, honors and triumphs, and of a remarkable comeback by one of racing’s rare talents.

Mr Rushmer’s book was among those selected from 15 submissions that were judged based on “clarity and elegance” of writing, ability to entertain, and with regard to what the late Dr. Ryan himself might have liked.

The Dr. Tony Ryan Book Award was established by the businessman, entrepreneur, and philanthropist in 2006 to yearly honor the best books published on the subject of horse racing. The award organisers plan to announce the winner sometime in November – either in person or in a Zoom-type setting.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘Please pay attention’: Firefighters urge motorists to keep front of station clear

Firefighters are urging motorists to keep the front of Ely Fire Station clear after several cars were spotted blocking engines from leaving. Picture: CambsFRS

Is this the elusive Fen Tiger? Out for a morning walk near Ely Cathedral this was the sight that greeted Matthew

Is this the elusive Fen Tiger? These photos were taken in Ely today, adding to the stuff of legend, myth and now, maybe, fact. Picture; MATTHEW STEVENS (copright)

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Colleague of the Year finalists

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Colleague of the Year finalists. Lola Howell (and her team), Naomi McCrombie and Jake Ellis. Picture: HEROES

‘To debut for Cambridge was the icing on the cake’ - parents react as Ely footballer makes Cambridge United debut

Lewis Simper from Ely made his professional debut for Cambridge United in their EFL Trophy win over Fulham under 21s, having been at United since he was seven-years-old. Picture: SUPPLIED/FAMILY

Person pronounced dead after being struck by commuter train in Fens

A person has died after being struck by a train in March. Picture: Archant

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

‘Please pay attention’: Firefighters urge motorists to keep front of station clear

Firefighters are urging motorists to keep the front of Ely Fire Station clear after several cars were spotted blocking engines from leaving. Picture: CambsFRS

Is this the elusive Fen Tiger? Out for a morning walk near Ely Cathedral this was the sight that greeted Matthew

Is this the elusive Fen Tiger? These photos were taken in Ely today, adding to the stuff of legend, myth and now, maybe, fact. Picture; MATTHEW STEVENS (copright)

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Colleague of the Year finalists

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Colleague of the Year finalists. Lola Howell (and her team), Naomi McCrombie and Jake Ellis. Picture: HEROES

‘To debut for Cambridge was the icing on the cake’ - parents react as Ely footballer makes Cambridge United debut

Lewis Simper from Ely made his professional debut for Cambridge United in their EFL Trophy win over Fulham under 21s, having been at United since he was seven-years-old. Picture: SUPPLIED/FAMILY

Person pronounced dead after being struck by commuter train in Fens

A person has died after being struck by a train in March. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Ely Standard

Writer and sports journalist could win $10,000 after book about horseracing legend Henry Cecil makes award finals

Ely writer, sports journalist and PR company owner Tony Rushmer could win $10,000 as his book 'The Triumph of Henry Cecil, The Authorised Biography’ has made the final three of the 14th annual Dr Tony Ryan Book Award – a US award established in 2006 to recognise the best books published about horseracing/the thoroughbred. Picture: SUPPLIED

Is this the elusive Fen Tiger? Out for a morning walk near Ely Cathedral this was the sight that greeted Matthew

Is this the elusive Fen Tiger? These photos were taken in Ely today, adding to the stuff of legend, myth and now, maybe, fact. Picture; MATTHEW STEVENS (copright)

‘Home by Christmas’ pledge by Mayor James Palmer as pioneering housing scheme nears completion and allocations policy signed off

Hill (Construction) along with joint venture partners Scotsdale Garden Centre hosted a topping out ceremony at Rayners Green in Fordham to celebrate reaching the highest point of the new development. The ceremony was led by Mayor James Palmer of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) with Jon Thistlethwaite, regional director at Hill. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY

Hundreds dress up as their favourite film characters and enjoy singalongs from their cars at Ely’s first ever drive-in cinema event

More than 500 people dressed up as their favourite film characters and enjoyed a singalong from their cars as part of Ely’s first ever drive-in cinema event. Picture: BABYLON ARTS

IWM Duxford opens new exhibition spaces for Battle of Britain anniversary

Video reel shown in IWM Duxford�s Ops Block exhibition space. Pictures: IWM