Tom's Trust has received a £15k grant from Cambridgeshire Freemasons. Pictured is Mariana, Angela, David and Deborah at Addenbrookes Hospital. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Freemasons

A children’s brain tumour charity has received a £15,000 grant from Cambridgeshire Freemasons.

Tom’s Trust, based in Cambridge, is dedicated to providing psychological support for children with brain tumours and their families.

The grant will not only support the charity’s existing services at Addenbrooke’s Hospital and the Great North Children’s Hospital, but it will also help to launch new centres for children’s brain tumours around the UK.

CEO at Tom’s Trust, Rebecca Wood, said: “We’re very grateful to Cambridgeshire Freemasons for their generous grant to Tom’s Trust.

“This support helps us move closer to achieving our vision that dedicated ongoing expert psychological support will be provided for every child with a brain tumour and their family.”

The charity’s aim is to fund a new clinical psychologist service in 2022 and a further two new centres in the next five years.

Michael Hinton from Cambridgeshire Freemasons said: “Every single child supported by this wonderful charity shows improvement in their conditions as a result.”