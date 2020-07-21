Tom’s Cakes will open in Ely later this year - despite the business taking a ‘battering’ due to the coronavirus pandemic
PUBLISHED: 17:34 21 July 2020
Archant
A new cake shop that was due to open in Ely before the coronavirus pandemic hit and left the owners “bruised but not beaten” will still open this year.
Tom’s Cakes, which already has two branches - in Cambridge and St Ives - said that phase one of painting the shop’s exterior had been completed just as the country was entering lockdown.
“The builders had left the site as it was not safe to continue and we were about to experience 10 weeks of closure across our bakery and retail outlets,” says the owner.
But, by June, Tom’s Cakes was allowed to re-open and, “bruised but not beaten, plans were put in place to “cautiously begin to rebuild the business.
“The builders are now back and progress continues apace,” the owner added.
“Timelines have shifted, plans adjusted and budgets have taken a battering but we will get there.
“We now plan to open in Ely later this year and we will post updates as things progress.
You may also want to watch:
“Thank you to our loyal customers for your support and encouragement - it is much appreciated.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box below for details.