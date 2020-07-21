Gallery

Tom’s Cakes will open in Ely later this year - despite the business taking a ‘battering’ due to the coronavirus pandemic

Tom's Cakes is defying the damaging effects of the coronavirus pandemic by opening a cake shop and cafe in Ely later this year. Picture: TOM'S CAKES/FACEBOOK Archant

A new cake shop that was due to open in Ely before the coronavirus pandemic hit and left the owners “bruised but not beaten” will still open this year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tom’s Cakes, which already has two branches - in Cambridge and St Ives - said that phase one of painting the shop’s exterior had been completed just as the country was entering lockdown.

“The builders had left the site as it was not safe to continue and we were about to experience 10 weeks of closure across our bakery and retail outlets,” says the owner.

But, by June, Tom’s Cakes was allowed to re-open and, “bruised but not beaten, plans were put in place to “cautiously begin to rebuild the business.

Tom's Cakes is defying the damaging effects of the coronavirus pandemic by opening a cake shop and cafe in Ely later this year. Picture: TOM'S CAKES/FACEBOOK Tom's Cakes is defying the damaging effects of the coronavirus pandemic by opening a cake shop and cafe in Ely later this year. Picture: TOM'S CAKES/FACEBOOK

“The builders are now back and progress continues apace,” the owner added.

“Timelines have shifted, plans adjusted and budgets have taken a battering but we will get there.

“We now plan to open in Ely later this year and we will post updates as things progress.

Tom's Cakes is defying the damaging effects of the coronavirus pandemic by opening a cake shop and cafe in Ely later this year. Picture: TOM'S CAKES/FACEBOOK Tom's Cakes is defying the damaging effects of the coronavirus pandemic by opening a cake shop and cafe in Ely later this year. Picture: TOM'S CAKES/FACEBOOK

You may also want to watch:

“Thank you to our loyal customers for your support and encouragement - it is much appreciated.”

Tom's Cakes is defying the damaging effects of the coronavirus pandemic by opening a cake shop and cafe in Ely later this year. Picture: TOM'S CAKES/FACEBOOK Tom's Cakes is defying the damaging effects of the coronavirus pandemic by opening a cake shop and cafe in Ely later this year. Picture: TOM'S CAKES/FACEBOOK

Tom's Cakes is defying the damaging effects of the coronavirus pandemic by opening a cake shop and cafe in Ely later this year. Picture: TOM'S CAKES/FACEBOOK Tom's Cakes is defying the damaging effects of the coronavirus pandemic by opening a cake shop and cafe in Ely later this year. Picture: TOM'S CAKES/FACEBOOK

Tom's Cakes is defying the damaging effects of the coronavirus pandemic by opening a cake shop and cafe in Ely later this year. Picture: TOM'S CAKES/FACEBOOK Tom's Cakes is defying the damaging effects of the coronavirus pandemic by opening a cake shop and cafe in Ely later this year. Picture: TOM'S CAKES/FACEBOOK