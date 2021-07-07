Video

Published: 10:59 AM July 7, 2021 Updated: 11:10 AM July 7, 2021

Sir Tom Jones will perform at the Cambridge Junction on September 14 as part of the National Lottery and Music Venue Trust's 'revive live tour'. - Credit: PA

He might be used to selling out stadiums worldwide, but Sir Tom Jones is going back to his (green green grass)roots this year for a one-off 850-capacity concert to help revive live music post-lockdown.

The Welshman, who is famous for hits like 'It's Not Unusal' and 'Delilah', will perform at the Cambridge Junction on September 14.

The gig is part of the Revive Live Tour, a partnership between The National Lottery and Music Venue Trust that aims to help revive the UK’s grassroots live music sector.

Sir Tom Jones said of the upcoming show: “Musicians can record in their bedrooms, but they can’t learn to perform in public without a place to play.

Sir Tom Jones will perform at the Cambridge Junction on September 14 as part of the National Lottery and Music Venue Trust's 'revive live tour. - Credit: CAMBRIDGE JUNCTION

"Without that, there is no way you can communicate directly to people.

"It’ll be tough to hone your skills and you’ll never have the thrill of feeling their feedback.

You may also want to watch:

"Without a grassroots music venue, the neighbourhood won’t have a place where people can come together to discover and support a new talent.

"So support your local pub, club, gym or church or wherever someone has the guts to bring in some entertainment.

Sir Tom Jones will perform at the Cambridge Junction on September 14 as part of the National Lottery and Music Venue Trust's 'revive live tour'. - Credit: CAMBRIDGE JUNCTION

"It makes all the difference both to budding artists and the community.

"I’m delighted to be able to perform a special show as part of The National Lottery’s Revive Live Tour and to be celebrating the return of live music."

The standing concert takes place in J1 of the venue. Doors open at 7pm and tickets cost £32.50 per person.

Tickets for The National Lottery’s Revive Live Tour go on sale on Monday July 12 from 8pm.