Ely Standard > News

Ten-year-old Tom's charity danceathon in grandma's memory

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 3:16 PM February 19, 2021    Updated: 4:08 PM February 19, 2021
Ely 10-year-old Tom Franklin has raised £190 by completing a four-hour danceathon to raise money for Cancer Research in memory of his grandma.

Tom is pictured with his grandma.

A 10-year-old boy from Ely has raised £190 by completing a four-hour danceathon to raise money for a charity that's close to his heart.

 

Tom Franklin completed the challenge for Cancer Research UK on February 18 - international kindness day - in memory of his grandma who died from secondary cancer.

 

Tom is pictured after his dance.

The Ely St Mary’s pupil came up with the fundraising idea himself and was also inspired after his mum, Melanie Franklin, was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. She has since been given the all-clear. 

Having set up his own JustGiving page, Tom said: "It was entirely my idea and I just wanted to do something kind in the pandemic.”



Tom is pictured with his mum Melanie.

His mum Melanie added: "I am incredibly proud of Tom who came up with the idea entirely on his own to remember his gran who he misses a lot."

To donate visit Tom's JustGiving page

