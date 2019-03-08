Advanced search

£100k funding boost for Tithe Barn Trust

PUBLISHED: 12:08 01 June 2019

The Tithe Barn Trust has received a grant offer for £100,000 from the Amey Community Fund.

The Tithe Barn Trust has received a grant offer for £100,000 from the Amey Community Fund.

The Tithe Barn Trust has received a grant offer for £100,000 from the Amey Community Fund.

Gemma O'Shea, volunteer and chairwoman of the Tithe Barn Trust, said: "This is a significant step forward in securing the £242,000 needed towards the urgent repair works to the unique timber frame Tithe Barn in Landbeach. Our thanks go to the Amey Community Fund for supporting such as worthwhile project."

Tithe Barns are increasingly rare in the UK and the Landbeach Barn is the only one remaining in Cambridgeshire in its original condition with a thatched roof, timber frame, timber granary and brick threshing floor.

However, the building is at risk of being lost and there is a critical need to undertake the urgent repairs to avoid this.

The Tithe Barn Trust is a small charity committed to saving and sympathetically restoring the Grade II Listed Tithe Barn.

The Amey Community Fund awards grants to support community, environmental and heritage projects run by non-profit organisations based in Cambridgeshire, within 10 miles of a landfill site.

The fund is managed by Cambridgeshire Community Foundation and is part of a voluntary environmental tax credit scheme called the Landfill Communities Fund.

Coming up at the Tithe Barn

- Romeo & Juliet on June 20 at 6pm - a reduced Shakespeare play performed by the Cambridge School of Visual & Performing Arts.

- Fen Edge Festival open cays on Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 June from 1-5pm - try your hand at traditional style games including quoits, merrills and field skittles or dress up. Plus rare breed Golden Guernsey goats will be making a guest appearance. Free mini bus to and from the festival in Cottenham.

- Tithe Barn Talk on July 6 at 2pm - join Dr Adam Menuge, from the University of Cambridg as he gives an account of the Landbeach Tithe Barn and its development, in the context of vernacular farm buildings.

Admission to all events is free, but donations are welcome towards the restoration of the Tithe Barn.

For more information visit www.tithebarntrust.org.uk

