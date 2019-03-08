Advanced search

Visitors turn out in numbers for Tithe Barn's Shakespeare adaptation

PUBLISHED: 12:29 25 June 2019

The Tithe Barn Trust welcomed nearly 100 visitors to the Tithe Barn, in Landbeach, on the evening of Thursday June 20 to watch Romeo & Juliet & Angie. Picture: GEMMA O'SHEA.

Archant

Visitors turned out in numbers to watch a unique take on a famous Shakespeare play recently.

Nearly 100 people attended the 'Romeo & Juliet & Angie!' production held by the Tithe Barn Trust in Landbeach near Ely, which was organised by the Cambridge School of Visual & Performing Arts (CSVPA).

Only three actors performed in the play, hailed as one of Shakespeare's most beloved and famous tragedies, with head of CSVPA's drama program, Rachel Ellis, also getting involved.

Gemma O'Shea, chair of the Tithe Barn Trust, said: "We have to thank CSVPA for volunteering their time, bringing their energy and making Shakespeare accessible to so many people."

The Tithe Barn Trust is a small charity committed to saving and sympathetically restoring the Grade II Listed Tithe Barn for community use.

Admission to all our events is free, but donations are welcome towards the restoration of the Tithe Barn.

For more information and upcoming events, visit www.tithebarntrust.org.uk.

