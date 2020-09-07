Advanced search

Tithe Barn Trust at Landbeach to open its doors as part of Heritage Open Days festival

PUBLISHED: 17:08 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:08 07 September 2020

They have been working hard throughout lockdown, and now the Tithe Barn is excited to open its doors for the country’s largest annual festival of history and culture.

The Tithe Barn Trust at Landbeach are excited to open its doors for the annual heritage open days festival. Picture: TITHE BARN TRUSTThe Tithe Barn Trust at Landbeach are excited to open its doors for the annual heritage open days festival. Picture: TITHE BARN TRUST

The Tithe Barn at Landbeach, ran by the Tithe Barn Trust, has joined the Heritage Open Days festival this month, which offers families a chance to see the newly re-thatched roof and work done to restore the timber structure.

A free hidden nature I-spy sheet will be available for children as part of the open days’ hidden nature theme, and is free to take part.

Visitors can also look at Worts Meadow, a former medieval settlement site turned nature reserve which has a surviving homestead moat and fish pond, as well as earthworks showing the location of roads and houses.

Annie Reilly, head of producing at Heritage Open Days said: “Heritage Open Days is about connecting people so we can uncover and share the amazing stories of the places, spaces, heritage and history around us.”

Visitor numbers will be limited in order to meet social distancing guidelines, and timed tickets must be booked in advance.

Hand sanitisers will be available, with regular cleaning and clear signage on hand to help ensure visitors and organisers stay safe during their day out.

Those wanting to look inside the barn must wear a mask.

Melanie Hale, chair of Landbeach Parish Council and trustee said: “The Trust is thrilled to be contributing to this year’s Heritage Open Days festival.

“We are working hard to ensure the future of our wonderful tithe barn. Why not come and see the progress we’ve made in the last 12 months?”

MORE: Virtual meeting, socially-distanced picnic and life drawing as Tithe Barn Trust adapts to covid-era

Entry is timed at 30-minute intervals from 11am with last entries at 3.30pm, where a maximum of 15 people can enter each time.

To book your free tickets for the Heritage Open Day on Saturday, September 19, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/landbeach-tithe-barn-heritage-open-day-tickets-117534901053.

The Landbeach Tithe Barn is one of a handful of buildings of its type remaining in Cambridgeshire and boasts many historic features such as a thatched roof, timber granary and brick threshing floor.

To see what events are taking place at the Tithe Barn this year, go to https://tithebarntrust.org.uk/learning/2020-events/ or for more information on the Tithe Barn and to join, visit https://tithebarntrust.org.uk/join-get-involved/become-a-member/ or email tithebarntrust@gmail.com.

