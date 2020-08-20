Virtual meeting, socially-distanced picnic and life drawing as Tithe Barn Trust adapts to covid-era

More picnickers by the Tithe Barn in Landbeach

Tithe Barn Trust chairwoman Gemma O’Shea reveals all the exciting things that have been happening at the historic Landbeach building over the last few months,

Our small charity which looks after the Tithe Barn, was relieved that the urgent repair works to save the medieval timber frame building from collapse was completed in February just before lockdown.

That was only part of the project though and, like so many things since Covid-19 hit the UK, plans had to be put on hold.

We were so excited for the works to be complete and looking forward to welcoming the public to new trial events, including a country market and art exhibition in March and April. We took the difficult, but right decision to postpone those events until next year.

As Government guidance eased restrictions, we started to adapt and make new plans.

We held our first virtual annual general meeting via zoom in June and welcomed a small gathering of artists for a life drawing session at the barn.

We also hosted a socially-distanced picnic by the barn for the public in August. We have to thank the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the Amey Community Fund, the Garfield Weston Foundation, the October Fund and the public for supporting such a worthwhile project. None of this would have been possible without them.

We have been delighted with feedback from visitors to the barn this summer. One artist Manda called it a “stunning building that’s perfect for life drawing” whilst another described it as “like a fairytale”.

The Landbeach Tithe Barn is one of just a handful of buildings of its type remaining in Cambridgeshire. Ours is unique with so many historic features such as a thatched roof, elm timber frame, timber granary and brick threshing floor. Experts believe the barn may well date to the medieval period.

If you would like to visit the newly repaired Tithe Barn, then book your free tickets to our heritage open day on September 19 at [https:tithebarntrust.org.uklearning2020-events]https:tithebarntrust.org.uklearning2020-events .

Alternatively, if you would like to hire the barn for your own private gathering or class, get in touch and email tithebarntrust@gmail.com .