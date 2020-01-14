Advanced search

Time-lapse footage captures construction of Ely Museum's £1.66 million renovation

PUBLISHED: 11:31 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:31 14 January 2020

A time-lapse video has showed the progress of Ely Museum’s £1.66 million renovation. Picture: ELY MUSEUM FACEBOOK

A time-lapse video has showed the progress of Ely Museum's £1.66 million renovation. Picture: ELY MUSEUM FACEBOOK

A time-lapse video has showed the progress of Ely Museum's £1.66 million renovation - as their new education room is constructed.

It's all part of a National Lottery Heritage Fund given in January 2019 to renovate the existing site and create additional learning spaces for visitors.

The new education room will be a 21st century space for children to learn about the heritage of the city.

Footage shows construction teams RG Carter and Excel Carpenters carrying out the initial groundwork before the special hand-cut roof is set to take shape on the second floor.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund tweeted: "It made our souls soar to watch this time-lapse of the new education space growing up at @ElyMuseum.

This is what the downstairs exhibition gallery of Ely Museum could look like.This is what the downstairs exhibition gallery of Ely Museum could look like.

"What a difference our players make."

The biggest changes will be within the historic Old Gaol where new and interactive galleries will be created and the historic features of our 13th century gaol revealed.

Staff and volunteers spent summer last year packing up objects in the collection store.

More than 8,000 objects ranging from a Roman coffin weighing in at over a tonne to tiny fossils from the warm Jurassic seas that once covered the Isle of Ely were temporary moved from the site.

The museum is due to open to the public in late autumn this year.

