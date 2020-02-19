Time capsule buried at Ely Museum to capture snapshot of 2020

A time capsule has been buried in a secret spot during Ely Museum's £1.66 million renovation - including a letter, Fenland soil and a copy of the Ely Standard newspaper.

The team at the museum wanted to leave the capsule so that whoever finds it in the future will know about life in Ely in 2020.

It comes as part of a National Lottery Heritage Fund given in January 2019 to renovate the existing site and create additional learning spaces for visitors.

The capsule will contain a letter from the current staff at Ely Museum to the future staff, a copy of the Ely Standard to show local news and events, museum leaflets, two small toys from the City Centre Toy Dept, a credit-card sized Raspberry Pi computer and a sample of Fenland peat soil.

In a post on the Ely Museum Facebook page, it read: "In the capsule we told them all about our team, about our redevelopment and the museum too.

"Museum leaflets were added so our museum counterparts in the future will know more about the kind of activities and school sessions we hosted."

Shaun from builders R.G.Carter helped find the perfect spot for it to be buried.

