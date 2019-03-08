Get your tickets for the return of magic star Alfie McCreadie's fundraising show in Ely

Tickets are now on sale for a night of magic tricks and treats with Ely magician Alfie McCreadie.

The inspirational youngster will take to the stage at Ely Beet Club on October 26 and will be raising money for the charity of his fellow Ely Hero Awards winner Jay Davison.

Last year, more than £1500 was raised for charity, but Alfie is now eager to get back on the fundraising trail.

'An evening with Alfie McCreadie and Friends: The Return' will see Alfie joined by Wayne Goodman, Sammy 'Magic' Magic and JezO.

Proud mum Hannah McCreadie said: "We're back with a jam-packed show full of an array of variety.

"Get ready for some more fun, laughter, yummy food and a chance to raise money... tickets sold out super quickly last year and as it was such a huge success!"

Tickets are priced at £25 for 16+ and £15 for under 16s. The show will run from 7pm to 11.30pm.

Private message Hannah McCreadie on Facebook to purchase them.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/345514849383832/ for more information.

To find out more about the charity Jay's Journey visit https://www.facebook.com/Jaysjourney2017/